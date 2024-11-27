Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing woman because she 'antagonized' him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man admitted to police he killed a pregnant woman because she badgered him by calling him names.

A Jackson County, Missouri, judge sentenced the killer, Emmett Williams, 35, Tuesday to 40 years in prison.

Williams shot Shayla Curtis, 22, on Dec. 6, 2022, as Curtis sat on a living room sofa in a house in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

He told detectives he had known Curtis for four years prior to killing her.

Williams also told police he battled drug and mental health issues and was struggling at the time following the deaths of family members, a court document states.

He said he walked by Curtis and made a snap decision to shoot her, according to a court document.

Williams walked out of the house and went to a wooded area where he fell down a ravine, losing his backpack, gun and cellphone.

Investigators found the gun.

