Man sentenced to 67 years for shooting, killing victim during botched marijuana deal in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was sentenced to 67 years in prison on Thursday for shooting and killing a victim during a botched marijuana deal outside a Northland Price Chopper in 2020.

Blade Elliott, 22, shot and killed Trinton Phillips. He was later charged with second degree murder, attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

On the day of the shooting, an investigation revealed Elliot reached into Phillips' car for a bag of marijuana. He later shot Phillips four times, killing.

Investigators found conversations between the pair about a marijuana deal. They also located the murder weapon at Elliot's home.

—

