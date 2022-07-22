KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man will spend seven years in federal prison after his third conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
A federal judge in the Western District of Missouri sentenced Dana McCoy, who was already on federal supervised release, when he shot up a south KCMO nightclub on March 14, 2021.
The gunfire happened at the Rendezvous Lounge, located at 11816 Blue Ridge Boulevard.
There was a fight at the club just before 2 a.m. and security guards shot pepper spray into the crowd.
A witness told police he saw McCoy, 53, by one of the club's doors and McCoy was shooting into the parking lot.
One person suffered a gunshot wound to the face.
Several vehicles sustained bullet damage.
The witness also told police he saw McCoy give the handgun to another person, according to the release.
A second witness managed to get cell phone video of McCoy near a door with a gun.
McCoy's previous felony convictions include armed robbery on a military post, tampering with a motor vehicle and manufacturing or possession of a controlled substance.
