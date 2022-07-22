KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man will spend seven years in federal prison after his third conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A federal judge in the Western District of Missouri sentenced Dana McCoy, who was already on federal supervised release, when he shot up a south KCMO nightclub on March 14, 2021.

The gunfire happened at the Rendezvous Lounge, located at 11816 Blue Ridge Boulevard.

There was a fight at the club just before 2 a.m. and security guards shot pepper spray into the crowd.

A witness told police he saw McCoy, 53, by one of the club's doors and McCoy was shooting into the parking lot.

One person suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

Several vehicles sustained bullet damage.

The witness also told police he saw McCoy give the handgun to another person, according to the release.

A second witness managed to get cell phone video of McCoy near a door with a gun.

McCoy's previous felony convictions include armed robbery on a military post, tampering with a motor vehicle and manufacturing or possession of a controlled substance.

