Man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing wife to death in Kansas City in 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man convicted in the 2018 stabbing murder wife will spend life in prison without parole.

A jury found Gene Birdsong, 47, of Kansas City, Kansas, guilty Monday of first degree murder and armed criminal action for killing his wife, Tabitha Birdsong.

Police found an order of protection in Tabitha Birdsong's pocket that named Gene Birdsong as the respondent and his wife as the petitioner, according to a court document.

A first degree murder conviction is Missouri automatically results in a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

In addition, the jury also sentenced Birdsong to 17 years on an armed criminal action conviction.

Officers found Tabitha Birdsong's body in the area of Roanoke Road and Madison Avenue.

Family and friends told investigators there was a history of a physically abusive relationship between the couple, according to a court document.

A witness told police Birdsong came to his house on the day of the murder wearing khaki pants with apparent blood on them.

Birdsong later told people he was attacked and stabbed.

