Man sentenced to life in prison for mass killing in Kansas City, Kansas, bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man convicted of mass murder in a Kansas City, Kansas, bar in 2019 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A Wyandotte County judge sentenced Hugo Villanueva-Morales Tuesday to four life sentences without parole for capital murder. Those sentences are to run back-to-back.

The judge also sentenced Villanueva-Morales to 653 months in prison for attempted murder in the first degree.

In addition, he sentenced Villanueva-Morales to varying prison terms for other crimes he committed during the killings at about 1:30 a.m. at the Tequila KC Bar, 1013 Central Ave.

The second killer, Javier Allatorre, pleaded guilty in December 2023 to four counts of second-degree murder.

Allatore was sentenced to 34 years in prison.

The four murder victims were Alfredo Calderon, 29, Eba Meza-Aguirre, 29, Francisco Anaya-Garcia, 34, and Martin Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 58.

Police said about 40 people were in the bar at the time of the gunfire. They also said at the time they did not believe the shootings were random.

“We do not believe it is random, we do believe this was an isolated incident," KCK Police Department spokesman Tom Tomasic said after the killings. "We don’t feel that these suspects are going to go out and do this again."

Around 40 people were believed to be at the bar when the shooting occurred, police said. The two shooters were armed with handguns.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.