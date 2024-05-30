Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, injuring Lyft driver in 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison, plus 30 years, for shooting and injuring a Lyft driver in 2017 at The Landing Eatery and Pub in Liberty, Missouri.

Patrick Pulse was found guilty of first degree assault and armed criminal action on March 21, 2024. He was sentenced by a Clay County judge on Wednesday.

“Our criminal justice system sent an unmistakable message that Clay County will not tolerate violent crime in our communities. The victim in this case will endure lifelong consequences, and now the defendant will too,” Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said in a written statement.

Police said Pulse began arguing with Lyft driver Antoine Roston. Pulse discharged a firearm at Roston, striking him three times.

Pulse was arrested following the confrontation.

