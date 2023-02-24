Man sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years in Douglas County child sex case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge sentenced a De Soto, Kansas, man to life in prison without a chance of parole for 25 years in a child sex case.

A jury convicted Kenneth Mills, 36, in August 2022 for engaging in sexual conduct with a girl 3 to 4-years-old at the time of the crime, according to a news release from the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.

The crime happened in 2010 and 2011 at his Lawrence home.

“Children are among the most vulnerable in our community,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez stated in the news release. “Perpetrators never get to define the time, place or manner in which their victims disclose the assaults. These are always difficult cases and we will continue to pursue them to the best of our ability in order to uphold justice and community safety.”

Should Mills get out of prison as early as 2047, he would have to register as a sex offender for life and be on parole for the rest of his life.

