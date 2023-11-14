Man sentenced to life prison for killing 96-year-old woman in Caldwell County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge sentenced a man to life in prison Tuesday for killing a 96-year-old woman in her Caldwell County, Missouri, home.

Harold Caldwell, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, killed Lorene Fickess in May 2022 at her home near Polo, Mo.

Court documents revealed Caldwell hit Fickess at least 24 times in her skull with a heavy, sharp bladed object with a beveled edge.

Caldwell also used the object to hit her in the chest before he put her body in a bathtub.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators found the pornography on Caldwell's cell phone.

