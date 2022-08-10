Man sentenced to more than 3 years for biting, throwing rock at Leavenworth police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who threw a rock and bit a Leavenworth police officer will spend three-and-half years in prison.

Alvaro Pertuz III, 22, pleaded to guilty to aggravated battery of law enforcement officer in June.

On Aug. 26, 2021, officers were called after Pertuz was seen drinking water at The Groggery, a bar in Leavenworth. He was also later seen stealing cigarettes from a convenience store.

An officer spotted him and tried to stop him, however, Pertuz ran into a Home Depot parking in the City of Leavenworth.

While chasing Pertuz, he threw a large rock at the Leavenworth police officer and hit him the head.

An officer from the Lansing Police Department helped subdue Pertuz.

However, as they struggled on the ground Pertuz also bit the Leavenworth officer.

—