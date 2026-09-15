Man sentenced to nearly 2 decades in 2022 shooting spree in Baldwin City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old man was sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars for a shooting spree in 2022 in Baldwin City.

Junah Augustus Sisney pleaded guilty in July to attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

He is set to serve 235 months — 19 years and seven months — in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Sisney fired a handgun at the Bullpen Bar and the Baldwin City Library on Dec. 30, 2022. A children’s birthday party was exiting the library at the time of the shooting at that location.

In court, Sisney admitted that he fired gunshots at the Bullpen on two occasions and shot at the library while driving by.

No one was injured at either location.

"Today’s sentence recognizes the danger Mr. Sisney poses and the lasting impact his actions had on victims and our community,” Douglas County District Attorney Dakota Loomis said in a news release. “Gun violence has no place in Douglas County and my office will continue working to protect the people who have chosen to live, work, and raise families here."

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