Man sentenced to over 19 years in prison in 2018 fatal Overland Park hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was sentenced to 19.5 years in prison for killing two men during a hit-and-run in Overland Park in 2018.

The move came after Johnson County Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan elected to break a plea deal taken by Bradley Woodworth.

Woodworth, 47, was charged in 2018 with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.

Matthew Bloskey and Samuel Siebuhr both died following the impact of the crash.

On Monday, KSHB 41 News spoke with Bloskey's family who was upset with a plea deal that Woodworth cut.

As part of the plea deal, the Johnson County District Attorney's office called for Woodworth to be sentenced to 10 years.

However, Bloskey's family believed this wasn't enough.

An expert told KSHB 41 News it's rare for a judge to break a plea deal.

