Family of fatal Overland Park hit-and-run victim believe punishment is lenient

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park family continues to face the reality of losing their son, after he was killed in the same car crash as another young man in a hit-and-run in 2018 .

The man charged in the deadly crash will face sentencing tomorrow.

Until it recently got repaved, Matthew Bloskey's parents would drive everyday over the tread marks where their son lost his life.

"It truly is a life sentence for us, it is great suffering," Sally Bloskey, the victim’s mother said.

Wiping away tears almost four years later, Bloskey's mother relieves that day — Oct. 6, 2018, — as if it were yesterday.

"Knowing that he had to be gone, just by the sight of his car will haunt me my entire life," Sally Bloskey said.

The hit and run crash happened just up the street from the family's home where Bloskey grew up and shared happy moments with his friends.

"[He was] Always cheering you up, always bringing a good energy, so a lot better person than I was where I am," RJ Pascuzzi, Matthew Bloskey's friend, said. "So it's just hard to understand why it had to be so on so good."

Days after the crash, law enforcement arrested Bradley Woodworth and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of second murder — for not only killing Bloskey, but another young man, Samuel Siebuhr.

The case never went to trial because Woodworth cut a plea deal.

The Johnson County District Attorney's office is asking the judge to sentence Woodworth to just over 10 years.

Woodworth’s attorney wants closer to six years.

But Bloskey’s family and friends believe those are too lenient and hope to convince the judge of that.

"I plan to read a letter that I wrote to Matthew, when he was a junior in high school, that I think sheds perfect light on who he was, as a person, as a young man," Sally Bloskey said.

Bloskey's family and friends plan to pack the courtroom of Johnson County Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., to let him know how devastating this loss has been for them.

"The defendant has already sentenced, us, we didn't get a say in it," Jeff Bloskey, the victim's father said. "We didn't get to ask for a lesser sentence. Ours is literally written in stone already."

