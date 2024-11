KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday night at the Easy Living Manufactured Home Community in Lawrence, police said.

About 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the scene on reports of a shooting.

On arrival, they located a man suffering from gun shot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect was in custody and no other information on the incident was immediately available.

