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Man shot and killed near Cleveland Park in KCMO

No suspects are in custody
police tape
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area near a mall parking area where two Baltimore city police officers were shot and a suspect was killed as a U.S. Marshals’ task force served a warrant, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. The police officers were taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening, county police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said.( (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
police tape
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in Kansas City early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to an "ambulance in route" call in the 4100 block of Jackson Ave. around 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, police say they were directed to the driveway of a residence. They found the victim with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but he died shortly after.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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