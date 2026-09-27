Man shot and killed near Cleveland Park in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in Kansas City early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to an "ambulance in route" call in the 4100 block of Jackson Ave. around 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, police say they were directed to the driveway of a residence. They found the victim with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but he died shortly after.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

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