Man shot, killed at Independence hotel Monday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating a homicide after a shooting at a hotel along U.S. 40.

According to the Independence Police Department, officers responded to a hotel shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of East U.S. 40 on a reported shooting.

An adult male was located with a gunshot wound in a hotel room. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

The Super Budget Inn is the only hotel on that stretch of U.S. 40. It is located just east of the Phelps Road intersection.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), the Independence police tips hotline at 816-325-7777 or send email to leads@indepmo.org .

