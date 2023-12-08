Man shot, killed in KCK overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating the city's latest homicide overnight.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Greeley Avenue approximately 3:30 a.m.

After arriving on scene, police learned that the victim was being transported to an area hospital by private vehicle.

The adult male later died of his injuries.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

This is the cities 22nd homicide of the year, compared to 35 homicides at this time last year.

