Man shot, killed overnight at 10th, Broadway in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning at 10th Street and Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says officers were called to the sound of shots shortly before 3 a.m.

While en route, the call was updated to a shooting.

Upon arrival, an adult male was located in the street outside a vehicle. He was suffering apparent gunshot wounds and was unresponsive.

Officers rendered aid, until EMS declared the man dead.

The preliminary investigation indicates the altercation started over an argument before gunfire was exchanged.

Police do not have a person of interest in custody at this time.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers' anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

