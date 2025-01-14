Man shot, killed Tuesday afternoon at Park Highlands Apartments in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Manchester Avenue at the Park Highlands Apartments.

At about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene on reports of a shooting.

On arrival, police were told someone had been shot inside an apartment unit.

Officers entered the unit and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police didn't immediately know what led to the violence.

Detectives continue collecting evidence and witness statements.

No one is in custody.

—