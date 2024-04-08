Man shot near Kansas City gas station dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police said a man shot last Friday, April 5, has died from his injuries.

Officers were called just after 3 p.m. to a business near Gregory Boulevard and Prospect Avenue. A shooting victim was located and transported to a nearby hospital.

Police took one person into custody Friday afternoon.

A KCPD spokesperson said detectives were notified over the weekend the man, identified as 26-year-old Austin J. Davis, died from his injuries.

Police are working with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of any charges.

