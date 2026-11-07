Man shot outside hotel in KCMO, died in hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot outside a hotel in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday evening. He died later in the hospital, according to Kansas City, Missouri, Police.

KCPD says their officers were dispatched to Holmes Road and 105th Street around 6:15 Friday night. When they arrived, KCPD says they were directed to the outside of a hotel on 105th Street where they found a man with gun shot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died several hours later.

KCPD says its investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

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