KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An argument between two men Friday afternoon may have led to a fatal shooting in midtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers were sent about 12:30 p.m. to east 34th and Main Streets on a reported shooting and found a man in the street, according to KCPD.

The man was transported to an area hospital and later died from his injuries a few hours later.

KCPD said there is a person of interest in custody and police aren't looking for any other suspects.



