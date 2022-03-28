Man dies in shooting Sunday morning at Merriam house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Sunday morning inside a Merriam, Kansas, house.

Police were responded to the shooting around 5 a.m Sunday in the 9800 block of West 52nd Street.

The victim, whose name has not been released, did not live at the house, Merriam police say.

Detectives have interviewed those connected to the incident, according to police.

There have not yet been any arrests or charges in the case.

