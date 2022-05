KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The latest Kansas City, Missouri, homicide victim was found at about 3 p.m. Thursday at east 34th Street and Forest Avenue.

Officers responded to the area on reports of a shooting and found the victim outside a house.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the gunfire.

Following the shooting, KCPD was engaged in a standoff with someone near the area where the man was shot and killed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—