Man shot twice near Prospect Avenue and East 30th Street Saturday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot twice near Prospect Avenue and East 30th Street just after 5 p.m. on July 15, according to Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hopkins.

He was transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown.

This incident is still under investigation.

