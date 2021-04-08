Man shot Wednesday night in Lee's Summit Red Lobster parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was shot Wednesday night after an argument in the parking lot of the Red Lobster in Lee's Summit.

The shooting happened at 8:45 p.m. as the victim and suspect sat in separate vehicles in the parking lot at 670 Blue Parkway.

It's unknown at this time what led to the argument.

The victim sped out of the parking lot after the shooting, according to police.

He drove to a hospital and was taken into surgery, police said.

The suspect drove away in a Dodge Durango pickup truck.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

