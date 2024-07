KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died after he was struck by lightning Friday at a rodeo in Holden, Missouri, police said.

Late Friday night, emergency services were called to the Holden Chamber of Commerce Rodeo at Holden City Park.

On arrival, crews learned a 53-year-old man had been struck by lightning.

Crews rendered life-saving assistance to the man, and he was transported to an area hospital.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

