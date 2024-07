KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man sustained “serious but non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a lightning strike” Saturday afternoon in Shawnee, per Johnson County MED-ACT.

MED-ACT and the Shawnee Fire Department were called around 3:15 p.m. to a residence in the 7500 block of McCormick.

Upon arrival, the 42-year-old man was located and transported to an area hospital.

MED-ACT urges Johnson County residents to remain weather aware and take cover indoors “if you see a flash.”

