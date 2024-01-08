Man suffers critical injuries in shooting Sunday night in Gladstone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night in Gladstone.

Around 11:13 p.m. Sunday, the Gladstone Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 6700 block of North Indiana Avenue.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a man who had been struck by gunfire.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Police say an incident that occurred both inside and outside the home led to the shooting.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

Gladstone police are investigating the shooting.

