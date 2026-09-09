Man tells police he set more than 30 fires at vacant east Kansas City, Missouri, apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man told police he had set more than 30 fires at the vacant Olive Park Village apartments near East Ninth and Olive streets in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police arrested Kevone Allen, 26, of Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday at the vacant complex after a burglary call. A witness told police he saw a man with a yellow backpack enter one of the buildings at the complex.

Allen surrendered to police and "spontaneously uttered" to officers he knew he was not supposed to be inside the apartments, per a court document.

Allen was taken to an interview room at the police department's East Patrol Division. He told police he knew he was not supposed to be inside the apartments. He admitted he had been staying at the complex since winter, according to a court document.

He also told police he spray painted messages on the walls at the apartments, and he used methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Allen admitted to setting a fire Tuesday morning at the complex. He told police he started that fire by lighting tissues and other items on fire.

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When detectives told Allen that over 30 fires were being investigated at the complex, Allen said he was responsible for all the fires, according to the court document.

He also told detectives he thought he would not be caught.

Allen was reportedly carrying a yellow backpack Tuesday. Police found the backpack inside the apartment where Allen was arrested. Numerous matches were found inside the backpack, and Allen had lighters with him at the time of his arrest.

Three firefighters have suffered injuries battling fires at the complex.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department told KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva that the KCPD Bomb and Arson Unit have investigated 19 fires at Olive Park Village.

KCPD also said several arrests have been made related to the fires, along with Allen's arrest Tuesday.

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