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KCFD fights another Olive Park Village fire

They fought two more last week
Olive Park Fire
KSHB-41
Olive Park Village caught on fire again overnight September 13, 2026
Olive Park Fire
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department responded to another structure fire overnight at the Olive Park Village apartments around 2:30 this morning.

Crews reported a fully involved vacant apartment building.

The fire was put out and under control. No injuries were reported.

This comes as KCFD responded to the same location less than three hours apart last Thursday.

Olive Park Village has now caught fire more than two dozen times this year.

You can find our ongoing coverage of the Olive Park Village fires here.

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