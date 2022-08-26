Man to face 30 years in prison in the 2020 murder of his girlfriend in their Independence apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who admitted to shooting and killing his girlfriend was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday.

Deon D. Sanders, 27, of Independence, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the May 26, 2020, shooting death of Camry A. Alonzo in an Independence apartment.

Sanders went to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's East Patrol Station after the deadly shooting and told police he shot Alonzo, according to a court document.

He also told officers he dropped off the couple's 1-year-old daughter at a relative's house before coming to the police station.

Independence police officers went to the apartment at 728 N. Jennings and found Alonzo shot to death in the apartment's bathroom.

Sanders told police he came home the morning of the murder and found the apartment door open, the court document states.

He walked down a hallway, saw his baby sleeping, did not see Alonzo in her bed and shot into the closed bathroom door.

He also punched a hole in the door and opened the door.

Sanders said he found Alonzo on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .