Man welding fuel tank in Lee's Summit injured after tank explodes, catches fire

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 10:30 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 23:30:59-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was hospitalized after he was injured while welding a fuel tank that later exploded and caught fire, the Lee's Summit Fire Department said.

About 4:20 p.m., the department responded to a fire in the 13000 Block of east 99 Street near south Noland Road.

The department said several callers reported an explosion and that a man was on fire.

Fire crews arrived at the scene to Black smoke coming from a metal barn that stores equipment and that houses several horses and other livestock.

Crews entered the building and extinguished the fire.

A preliminary investigation found the explosion unfolded as the man was welding on a diesel fuel transfer tank from a different truck to repair a leak.

The man was transported to an area hospital, but his condition wasn't immediately available.


