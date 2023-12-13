Man welding fuel tank in Lee's Summit injured after tank explodes, catches fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was hospitalized after he was injured while welding a fuel tank that later exploded and caught fire, the Lee's Summit Fire Department said.

About 4:20 p.m., the department responded to a fire in the 13000 Block of east 99 Street near south Noland Road.

The department said several callers reported an explosion and that a man was on fire.

Fire crews arrived at the scene to Black smoke coming from a metal barn that stores equipment and that houses several horses and other livestock.

Crews entered the building and extinguished the fire.

A preliminary investigation found the explosion unfolded as the man was welding on a diesel fuel transfer tank from a different truck to repair a leak.

The man was transported to an area hospital, but his condition wasn't immediately available.

