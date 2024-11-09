Man who allegedly made threats shot, killed by police at Raytown QuikTrip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly police shooting overnight at a QuikTrip in Raytown.

According to a release early Saturday, Raytown police responded around 12:15 a.m. to the QuikTrip at 8733 E. 63rd Street on an altercation between a subject and a private security guard.

When officers arrived, the subject had left the store, but not before allegedly making threats that he had explosives and firearms in his vehicle that he had left parked at the gas station.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., the subject returned to the gas station and began walking toward his vehicle. He allegedly refused to comply with police commands, and as he entered his vehicle, a Raytown police officer opened fire, striking the suspect.

The male subject was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s bomb squad was called in and discovered “explosive material” from the vehicle.

