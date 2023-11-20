Man who allegedly shot at Leawood detective captured after car chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man suspected of stealing a car Monday morning in Leawood allegedly shot at a Leawood detective and led Kansas City, Missouri, police officers on a car chase before surrendering at a KCMO convenience store.

Leawood detectives found the stolen vehicle Monday afternoon and followed the gray Ford Fusion until KCMO officers could get in position to help the Leawood detectives.

The suspected car thief stopped the car near east 38th Street and Wabash Avenue, stuck his arm out a window and fired shots at a Leawood detective in an unmarked car, according to the news release.

No one was hit and the Leawood detective did not fire his weapon, according to the news release.

KCMO police tried to stop the suspected car thief, but he tried to elude officers by speeding down Troost Avenue into south Kansas City.

The two left side tires were flattened after the car thief drove over stop sticks.

The chase ended in the parking lot of a convenience store on east 87th Street and Interstate 435 when the suspect stopped, got out and surrendered without incident.

—

