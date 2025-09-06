Man who fled United States after being charged with murder back in Johnson County Jail cell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who fled the United States after being charged with murder in a fatal Overland Park traffic crash that killed a 75-year-old woman is back in Johnson County and is scheduled to be in court Monday.

Isaiah Sadowski, 24, is at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

A judge set his bond in the murder case at $15 million. He must make his first court appearance before he will have a chance to post bond.

Sadowski is accused of killing 75-year-old Barbara Patterson in a crash on Dec. 27, 2021, at West 127th Street and Quivira Road in Overland Park.

Patterson was arrested, but a judge lowered his bond to $150,000.

He posted bond and was released from jail.

In earlier reporting, KSHB 41 stated that Sadowski did not appear for a hearing in March 2024.

By June, Sadowski admitted on YouTube that he had left the United States.

A spokesperson for the United States Marshal's Service told KSHB 41 they discovered Sadowski was in Mexico.

He was then brought back to the United States.

