Man who fled 2021 murder charge in Johnson County, Kansas, arrested in Mexico

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park man charged with second-degree murder in connection to a crash that killed a 75-year-old woman in 2021 was taken into custody last month in Mexico.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2021, Barbara Patterson was driving west on 127th Street in Overland Park when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Quivira Road.

Patterson would not survive her injuries from the crash.

Several weeks later, the driver of the car that struck Patterson was arrested.

In February 2022, Isaiah Sadowski, 23, was charged with second-degree murder in connection to Patterson’s death and booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

In a court hearing later that month, a Johnson County District Court judge agreed to lower Sadowski’s bond to $150,000. Sadowski was able to post the newly-lowered bond the next day.

Throughout the next two years, the court case lumbered through the system as several different attorneys represented Sadowski. The case came to a halt in March 2024 when Sadowski failed to appear for a hearing.

He would pop on on a YouTube channel in June 2024, in which he admitted to being on the run and that he was no longer in the United States.

A spokesperson for the United States Marshals Service, District of Kansas, told KSHB 41 News Thursday that Marshals adopted the warrant for Sadowski’s arrest on March 22, 2024.

The spokesperson said Marshals were able to develop information that Sadowski had fled to Mexico.

On Aug. 20, 2025, Sadowski was arrested in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico and was administratively deported back to the United States.

Online jail records reveal that Sadowski was taken to the Harris County, Texas, jail and booked on Aug. 21. There’s a hearing scheduled for Sept. 8 in Texas, though Sadowski could be returned to Johnson County before then.

