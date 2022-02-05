Overland Park man charged in fatal 2021 crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park man is charged in a traffic crash that killed a woman in December 2021 .

Isaiah Sadowski, 20, faces a second degree murder charge in the wreck on Dec. 27, 2021, according to a document filed by the Johnson County District Attorney's Office.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. at west 127th Street and Quivira Road in Overland Park.

The driver of the other vehicle, Barbara Patterson, 75, died in the crash, according to the court document.

Sadowski's bond was set at $250,000.

