Man who purchased loaded pistol found at Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting sentenced to 66 months in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who bought firearms and then sold them to people prohibited from having them under federal law was sentenced Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, to 66 months in federal prison.

Fedo Manning, 24, admitted his role in the firearms crimes was to buy firearms from federally licensed firearms dealers

One of the guns bought in the scheme was found by law officers after the deadly shooting Feb. 14, 2024, at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally at Union Station.

The gun was an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15, .223-caliber pistol, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office.

The news release states the loaded pistol was found along a wall with a backpack and two AR-15-style firearms and backpacks.

According to the news release, the pistol was in the fire position and there were 26 live rounds in the magazine. The magazine can hold 30 rounds.

The gun may have been fired before it was dropped along the wall.

Manning bought at least 40 firearms from federal firearms licensees.

Manning admitted at least seven of the firearms he bought were recovered during criminal investigations in the metro area.

Antonio Manning, Sr., 23, was sentenced in April 2025 to 48 months in federal prison for his role in the illegal gun purchasing and selling scheme.

A third Manning brother, Sheron, 22, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison.

