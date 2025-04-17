Kansas City, Missouri, man pleads guilty to trafficking firearms in connection to Chiefs rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to trafficking firearms in connection to the mass shooting following the Chiefs Super Bowl parade rally that killed one person and injured more than 20 others.

By pleading guilty Thursday, 24-year-old Fedo Manning admitted that he knowingly and willfully joined in an agreement to sell firearms to people who were prohibited from possessing them under federal law.

According to the plea agreement, the conspirators trafficked at least 22 firearms to people who were known felons, or they sold firearms that were converted into unregistered machine guns, which violates federal law.

Manning agreed that his role in the conspiracy was to serve as a straw purchaser, according to authorities.

He bought firearms from federal firearms licensees so that they could later be sold by co-conspirators to people who were not allowed to have one.

In an over eight-month span between May 11, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023, investigators discovered that Manning purchased at least 40 firearms from federal firearms licensees.

Manning acknowledged that at least seven of the firearms he purchased were recovered during investigations of crimes in the Kansas City area.

One of the recovered firearms purchased by Manning, an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15, .223-caliber pistol, was discovered at the scene of the shooting on Feb. 14, 2024.

The loaded pistol was found along the wall with a backpack next to two AR-15-style firearms and backpacks.

Because the pistol was in the “fire” position and there were 26 live rounds in the magazine out of a possible 30 rounds, several rounds may have been fired before it was discarded.

Manning was charged in federal court back in 2024 with one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms, one count of engaging in firearm sales without a license and 10 counts of making a false statement on a Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Form 4473.

Manning is facing a sentence of up to 15 years in federal prison without parole.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

—