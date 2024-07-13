Man who'd been living on campground at Smithville Lake goes missing, sheriff says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man who had been living on a campground at the Smithville Lake.

Charles Moore, 70, was staying in the Camp Branch Campground, the sheriff's office said.

Moore's family hasn't seen or heard from him since possibly July 10.

He doesn't have a car and his phone was left at the campground.

Moore is known to walk to the Captain's Corner restaurant and walk through fields.

He's frequently wears camouflage, but it's known what he was last wearing.

Moore is in need of medication for his mental health, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (816)-407-3700.

