Man, woman facing felony charges in connection to death of newborn in Johnson County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Missouri, Prosecutor's Office charged a man and woman with multiple felonies in connection to the death of their newborn back in 2009.

Gregory Dean Arnold and Yvonne Arnold are facing Class A felonies of murder and abuse of a child resulting in death.

Witnesses said that the infant passed away an hour after birth and exhibited signs of distress since no medical assistance was sought.

According to the prosecutor's office, an investigation revealed that the Arnolds took steps to keep the details regarding the death confidential, prompting the filing of charges.

The Arnolds were charged with alleged child sex crimes in which the victims were under 14 years old last September.

—