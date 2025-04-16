Marijuana deal gone awry led to Grain Valley shooting, per court document

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A marijuana deal gone awry in a Grain Valley Dollar General parking lot led to a shooting Monday evening, according to a court document.

De’Shawn Hunley, 20, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the incident.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, Grain Valley police were called to the Dollar General at 1701 NE Main St. on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim had left the scene and was in a nearby neighborhood.

Once police made contact with the victim at the new location, officers noted “severe trauma around the victim’s face” due to a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers also noted the victim’s vehicle had a broken rear window and flat tires.

Witnesses told police they saw the vehicle leave the parking lot, driving over curbs and through yards, after gunshots sounded.

Police were also shown video and photos from the incident by witnesses. The images showed three males standing on the driver’s side of a vehicle, the victim’s car.

Witnesses also told police they saw the three flee to a street adjacent to the Dollar General.

When checking the area, officers located a vehicle in a driveway with a bullet hole in the passenger rear door. While they later learned the vehicle was not connected to the incident, the vehicle and witness statements led Grain Valley officers and SWAT personnel from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to create a perimeter and contact the occupants who exited the residence.

Court documents stated two witnesses and Hunley were transported to the Grain Valley Police Department for a 24-hour hold.

The first witness recalled he was with Hunely to buy marijuana from the victim. He said Hunley was angry with the victim when he didn’t show the marijuana before the exchange.

Additionally, the witness told officers Hunley tried to grab the marijuana and the victim began to flee before gunshots were fired. He then fled on foot with Hunley to the nearby residence.

Once at the home, the witness said Hunley told him he was going to change to hide the gun and his clothes somewhere in his bedroom.

The second witness corroborated the statement provided by the first witness. However, one difference was that the second witness said he was already heading back to the residence on foot when he heard gunshots, which prompted him to believe “the marijuana transaction did not go well.”

He said the other two arrived at the home “just minutes” after he heard the gunshots.

Based on the witness tip Hunley hid his clothes and the gun, detectives obtained a search warrant. The same clothes he was wearing at the time of the crime and the gun were recovered.

The bullets inside the gun also matched the rounds located at Dollar General.

Hunley is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

He is set to make his first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon.

