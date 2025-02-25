Married couple charged in Jan. 5 bank robbery in Kansas City, Kan.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A husband and wife are accused of the January 31st armed bank robbery of the U.S. Bank branch at 10959 Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas.

Willie Sampson, 51, and Kimberly Thomas-Sampson, 50, are charged in Wyandotte County Court with two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated non-residential burglary, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and theft, according to a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department news release.

Their bonds were each set at $250,000,

Police arrested Willie Sampson today at his home near North 37th Street and Wood Avenue.

The department's Special Operations Unit tried to serve an arrest warrant for Sampson at about 1:30 p.m. Police arrested Sampson when he walked out of the house at about 3:15 p.m., according to the police department's news release.

Police arrested Kimberly Thomas-Sampson, 50, earlier Monday at her job., according to police.

