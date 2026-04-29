Marshall woman, 65, killed in Tuesday afternoon crash in Saline County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 65-year-old Marshall, Missouri, woman died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Saline County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 1:15 p.m., the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus was traveling southbound on S. Odell Avenue in Marshall when it struck the rear of a 2023 Ford vehicle.

The impact sent both vehicles off the left side of the roadway, where the 2023 Ford struck a pedestrian.

The driver of the 2023 Ford, a 65-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old Marshall woman, was seriously injured and transported by medical helicopter to a Kansas City, Missouri-area hospital.

The driver of the 2014 Ford Focus, a 42-year-old Marshall man, suffered minor injuries.

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