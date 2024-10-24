Medical call becomes investigation into Kansas City's latest homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An early morning medical call resulted in Kansas City, Missouri, police detectives investigating the city's latest homicide.

About 5:30 a.m. Thursday, crews were called to E 17th & Cambridge on a medical call.

Officers arrived on the scene prior to paramedics and located an adult male lying on the sidewalk.

He was unresponsive and suffering from unknown bodily trauma.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and pronounced him dead.

Detectives investigated further, and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police say they don't have any preliminary information about what happened.

Homicide detectives are working to speak with any witnesses, and canvassing the area for any evidence.

Anyone in the area at the time, or anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.

