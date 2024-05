KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Memorial Day weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, is off to a deadly start with one person shot to death Friday evening.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. near east 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

No word on what led to the gunfire.

This was the 54th homicide of the year in KCMO compared with 67 at this time a year ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—