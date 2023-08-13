Men from Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Lee's Summit injured in single-vehicle crash Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four men were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Camden County.

A 2021 Polaris Ranger was traveling on Avalon Way west of Excelsior Lane West Junction, when the driver of the vehicle failed to navigate a curve in the road.

The Ranger traveled off the roadway and overturned.

The driver, a 47-year-old Grain Valley man, and a 34-year-old male passenger from Blue Springs were seriously injured in the crash.

A second male from Blue Springs, 28, and a Lee's Summit man, 37, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The vehicle was moderately damaged after overturning onto its side.

Sunrise Beach Police and the Camden County Sheriff's Office assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol in responding to the crash.

