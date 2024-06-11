Watch Now
Merriam man arrested for stealing vehicle, leading police on chase

Posted at 4:45 PM, Jun 11, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Merriam man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint and leading multiple Kansas City-area police departments on a chase.

The carjacking happened near Pawnee Lane and W. 135th Street in Leawood.

The victim told police the suspect was armed with a gun.

A short time later, the stolen vehicle was located in Grandview.

Police said a chase ensued across the Kansas City area before KCMO officers took the 45-year-old man into custody near State Line Road and W. 119th Street.

No injuries were reported.


