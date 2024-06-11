Merriam man arrested for stealing vehicle, leading police on chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Merriam man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint and leading multiple Kansas City-area police departments on a chase.
The carjacking happened near Pawnee Lane and W. 135th Street in Leawood.
The victim told police the suspect was armed with a gun.
A short time later, the stolen vehicle was located in Grandview.
Police said a chase ensued across the Kansas City area before KCMO officers took the 45-year-old man into custody near State Line Road and W. 119th Street.
No injuries were reported.
