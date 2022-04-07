Merriam PD: 2 people injured in weekend shooting on Shawnee Mission Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Merriam police are still investigating a shooting that occurred between 10 and 10:30 p.m. on Saturday on Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Police released new details about the shooting on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the city of Merriam said that the shots were fired out of a green Dodge Challenger, pictured above, on the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 35.

Police believe there were three people in the Dodge Challenger.

Two people were shot in one car and both have non-life threatening injuries.

