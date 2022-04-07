Merriam PD: 2 people injured in weekend shooting on Shawnee Mission Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Merriam police are still investigating a shooting that occurred between 10 and 10:30 p.m. on Saturday on Shawnee Mission Parkway.
Police released new details about the shooting on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the city of Merriam said that the shots were fired out of a green Dodge Challenger, pictured above, on the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 35.
Police believe there were three people in the Dodge Challenger.
Two people were shot in one car and both have non-life threatening injuries.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.