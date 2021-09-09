Merriam police seek public's help locating shooting, vehicle theft suspects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Merriam police are asking for the public’s help to locate two suspects connected to a shooting and vehicle theft.

The incident, in which a black Volkswagen Tiguan with Kansas plate D2717A was stolen, occurred near Johnson and Antioch drives.

One suspect is a male of “average build,” with short-buzzed hair and facial hair. He was wearing a blue shirt and black shorts, according to police.

The other suspect is a woman who was wearing a grey zip-up sweatshirt.

Their vehicle, according to police, is a Tahoe with stolen Kansas plate 386JXE. It has a sunroof and rust damage on the rear bumper and driver-wheel well. The driver-side door and handle also has damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kristin Jasinski at 913-322-5562.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .